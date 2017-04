Roman Regins Roman Reigns was a guest on Talk Is Jericho a few weeks ago. He talked about his matches and more, you can read highlights below: On his favorite matches: “The biggest one of them all for me would have to be with [Triple] H. Yeah, man, being in the ring with him, and that’s another guy that kind of feels like how it is with The Undertaker, but one I enjoyed, and was really rocking, was with Big Show. We had that Last Man Standing match in Chicago and it was… Man, it was such a dope match. Like, really cool bumps, and really cool moments, and he’s so good, and it’s so easy with him.” On Sheamus: “Philly liked me and I have to give so much credit to Sheamus for that, and that’s why we’re close,” Reigns said. “Like, that’s why I hug him when I see him and that’s the deal.” Birthdays Today would have been WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele’s birthday today. The late WWE Superstar would have turned 80. Other Birthdays today, Vickie Guerrero turns 49 and Paul London turns 37