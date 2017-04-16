Watch Kenny Omega’s ScrapperMania III Entrance, Full Event Results Including Mick Foley Announcement, Impact Star on FOX News (Video)

Impact Star on FOX News

Impact Wrestling star Tyrus made an appearance on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News, and you can check it out below:

ScrapperMania III

Last night the ScrapperMania III event took place in Dublin, and below are complete event results, including Kenny Omega’s entrance. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made an appearance via satellite, to announce he will be in charge of the next OTT event:

-Grado defeated Charlie Sterling

-Jigsaw defeated Scotty Davis

-Jurn Simmons defeated Paul Tracey

-Justin Shape & Logan Bryce defeated The Gymnasties (Sammy D & B-Cool)

-Team Martina (Session Moth Martina, Nixon Newell & Alex Windsor) defeated Team Katey (Katey Harvey, Bea Priestley & Jinny)

-The Kings of the North (Dunkan Disorderly, Damien Corvin & Bonesaw) (c) defeated The Lads From The Flats (Paddy M, Martin & Workie) – (OTT Tag Team Championship)

-Marty Scurll defeated Jay White

-Zack Gibson defeated Angel Cruz

-The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) defeated The Uptown Funkers (Lio Rush, Will Ospreay & Ryan Smile)