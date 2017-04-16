Fate Of The Furious Breaks All-Time Record

The Rock stars in Fate of the Furious, which just was released in theaters on Friday, and the movie has broken the all-time record for biggest global opening at $532.5 million. Previously the record was held by Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens with a $528.96 million global opening.

Ric Flair & Carlito vs The World’s Greatest Tag Team

WWE has posted the following video of Ric Flair & Carlito vs The World’s Greatest Tag Team on Monday Night Raw. You can watch the video below: