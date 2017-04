Shelton Benjamin Returning to the Ring, Batista on Late Night TV Tomorrow Night, Nikki Bella on Brie Bella Being “Lost” Without WWE

Shelton Benjamin Returning to the Ring As we noted several weeks ago, Shelton Benjamin, who was supposed to return to WWE before suffering a torn rotator cuff, noted on Twitter that he has been cleared to return to the ring. Benjamin will be working for the BCW promotion on 4/21 at the Elks Lodge in Queens, NY. Batista on Late Night TV Tomorrow Night The entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, including¬†former WWE World Champion Dave Bautista, will be on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow on ABC. Read Also: Dave Bautista Reveals Funny Message He Received From Shane McMahon After WrestleMania Nikki Bella on Brie Being “Lost” Without WWE WWE star Nikki Bella recently¬†spoke with The Progress and had the following to say on how Brie Bella is dealing with life after WWE: “Brie retired from WWE because she can’t be a mom and wrestle at the same time. Giving that up and not automatically getting pregnant, I feel like she’s just in this in-between stage. And I think she feels lost and it kind of makes me feel bad for her.”