Sumo Legend & Pro Wrestler Akebono Hospitalized & Placed in ‘Medically Induced Coma’ After Wrestling Match in Japan

Sumo wrestling legend, former MMA fighter and current pro wrestler Akebono had a serious medical scare this past week. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted in a daily update that Akebono was taken to a hospital last Tuesday night after a show in Fukuoaka, Japan for the DDT promotion. Although we’re still looking for more information as to what happened, he was reportedly placed in a medically induced coma and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least ten days. We’ll keep you updated on Akebono’s heath and current condition as more information becomes available. WWE fans may remember the sumo icon for his appearance at WrestleMania 21, where he defeated Big Show in an unofficial sumo match. He also worked a tag team match alongside Big Show at a WWE house show in Japan later that same year, just one month before officially beginning his pro wrestling career. Akebono started out in All Japan Pro Wrestling and shortly thereafter signed a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he worked against the likes of Keiji Mutoh, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Masahiro Chono in his first year with the promotion.