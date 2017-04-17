WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm EST for complete, LIVE coverage of WWE Raw!

On Braun Strowman:

As if savagely and repeatedly mauling Roman Reigns on Raw wasn’t enough, Braun Strowman put a punctuation mark on the unimaginable punishment by using his near-superhuman strength to tip over an ambulance as The Big Dog was strapped to a gurney inside it. While Reigns recovers from multiple injuries, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle still has a monster on his hands. Can Strowman’s ferocity be contained?

On Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe:

Moments after Raw General Manager Kurt Angle affirmed that Seth Rollins is on Raw to stay, Samoa Joe ambushed The Kingslayer to finish the job he started on Rollins’ knee several weeks ago. However, Rollins was ready, nailing The Destroyer with two swift kicks that sent Joe into retreat. Clearly, we haven’t seen the last collision between these heated rivals, and if they cross paths tonight, fists and feet will fly.

