Finn Balor Update Last week on Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor suffered a concussion. He was left out of WWE live events this weekend due to the injury. According to PWInsider, Balor is in Columbus, Ohio and will be at RAW, but he will need to pass concussion testing before he can return to the ring. Impact Wrestling According to PWInsider, Impact Wrestling has officially signed Alberto El Patron to a contract. Other Impact notes, Bobby Lashley will be part of the World of Sport tapings and the ten episode season will debut on ITV in July. Impact Wrestling will return to Spike TV on 4/22 and EC3, Karen and Jeff Jarrett will be doing a lot of media in the UK to promote the return.