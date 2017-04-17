Watch Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger & The Revival’s NXT Farewell Speeches, Top 10 Ambulance Attacks (Videos), New Ride Along Tonight

New Ride Along Tonight
Tonight after WWE Raw, a new episode of “Ride Along” will air on WWE Network, featuring members of the Cruiserweight Division.
Watch Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger & The Revival’s NXT Farewell Speeches
WWE has released the following videos, featuring new main roster stars Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival and Tye Dillinger saying farewell to NXT at the live event in Concord, North Carolina:
Top 10 Ambulance Attacks
WWE has also released the following video, featuring the top 10 ambulance attacks:
