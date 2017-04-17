News for Tomorrow Night’s WWE Smackdown Live, NXT TV Tapings This Week, Las Vegas Wild Card 8 Man Tag Match and More on ROH TV Tonight

Note on This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live

This week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s worth noting this will be WWE’s first WWE TV taping in Kentucky since the state reduced laws pertaining to match stoppages due to errant blood. One of the reasons why WWE had previously resisted running events in Kentucky is because of how strict match stoppage rules used to be.

In related news, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens is being locally advertised for Smackdown tomorrow night.

NXT TV Tapings This Week

WWE NXT is taping TV this Wednesday at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. WZ will have complete, live spoilers from the tapings.

Las Vegas Wild Card 8 Man Tag Match and More on ROH TV Tonight

Tonight at 8pm EST, The FITE App will air a new episode of Ring of Honor TV. Below is a preview for tonight’s show, and you can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.