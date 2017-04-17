Mauro Ranallo Comments on His Pro Wrestling Future, Jack Swagger, Jerry Lawler, AJ Lee, Lucha Underground Stars and More at C2E2 This Weekend

Jack Swagger, Jerry Lawler, AJ Lee, Lucha Underground Stars and More at C2E2 This Weekend Chicago’s C2E2 will take place this weekend, and WZ will be on hand for the events providing Facebook live streaming, talent interviews and more. The weekend events will feature numerous pro wrestler appearances, including Jack Swagger, Gene Okerlund, Lita and Jerry Lawler appearing at the Headlocked booth. AJ Lee will be doing a Q&A and a signing for her new book “Crazy is My Superpower” on Friday 4/21 at 3:15 pm on Main Stage – S406. On Sunday 4/23, there will be a Lucha Underground panel discussion with Johnny Mundo, Taya, Melissa Santos, Rey Mysterio, Chris DeJoseph and Vampiro appearing at 4 PM on Main Stage – S406. There will also be a panel on 4/23 at 1 PM on the “Past, Present and Future of Professional Wrestling”, described as “Professionals, scholars, and fans discuss professional wrestling, or sports entertainment, to uncover what it is and why people love it. They consider where it came from, what is currently happening, and its future potential. The panelists consider the good and bad of pro-wrestling, from past wrestlers to current dilemmas with the WWE to what the future holds for sports entertainment. The panelists encourage the audience to share their thoughts about pro-wrestling’s past, present, and future.” Mauro Ranallo Comments on His Pro Wrestling Future Amidst reports that he will not be returning to WWE before his contract expires in August of this year, Mauro Ranallo has Tweeted the following, noting he does plan to call pro wrestling again in his career: You should! Join me for #BertoPorter Saturday on @ShowtimeBoxing & you best believe I’ll be calling PRO WRESTLING again too. https://t.co/qARspI94Db — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 16, 2017 Read Also: Justin Roberts On How Much Attention the JBL and Mauro Ranallo Bullying Situation Has Received