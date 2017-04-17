News on This Week’s Live Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett in Mexico, Drew McIntyre, Zack Sabre and More Set for EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend

News on This Week’s Live Impact Wrestling
This week’s Impact Wrestling be a semi-live episode airing on a tape delay from Universal Studios in Orlando. Impact will be taping more TV in the days following this week’s Impact Wrestling.
According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett is in Mexico this week for a planned press conference tomorrow for AAA’s TripleMania event. Jarrett is also traveling for Impact Wrestling meetings with several networks in Central and South America.
Drew McIntyre, Zack Sabre and More Set for EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend
Below are the updated line-ups for the EVOLVE events taking place this weekend in New York City:
4/22 in Queens, NY at La Boom:
*WWN champion Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway
4/23 in Brooklyn, NY:
*EVOLVE champ Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush
