News on This Week’s Live Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett in Mexico, Drew McIntyre, Zack Sabre and More Set for EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend

News on This Week’s Live Impact Wrestling

This week’s Impact Wrestling be a semi-live episode airing on a tape delay from Universal Studios in Orlando. Impact will be taping more TV in the days following this week’s Impact Wrestling.

According to PWInsider.com, Jeff Jarrett is in Mexico this week for a planned press conference tomorrow for AAA’s TripleMania event. Jarrett is also traveling for Impact Wrestling meetings with several networks in Central and South America.

Drew McIntyre, Zack Sabre and More Set for EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend

Below are the updated line-ups for the EVOLVE events taking place this weekend in New York City:

4/22 in Queens, NY at La Boom:

*WWN champion Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

*EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway, aka Drew McIntyre

*Last Man Standing Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

*EVOLVE Tag Team champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

*Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly

*ACH vs. Austin Theory

*Also appearing are Priscilla Kelly, Larry Dallas with The Big C

4/23 in Brooklyn, NY:

*EVOLVE champ Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lio Rush

*I Quit Match: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway

*EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly

*Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin

*ACH vs. Jaka

*Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory

*Also appearing are EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Priscilla Kelly, Stokely Hathaway and more.