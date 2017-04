As noted, Kenny Omega, along with The Young Bucks, competed at Over The Top Wrestling’s ScrapperMania III event in Dublin, Ireland at Dublin’s National Stadium this past Saturday night. Following the event, Omega spoke with The Irish Mirror and below are some interview highlights: On being part of the Bullet Club which was initially lead by Finn Balor: “I am a Bullet Club member, and a fellow Bullet Club member from back in the day; Prince Devitt [Finn Balor], is of course very familiar with [the people of] Dublin, Ireland. I am very excited to take part in the history of Bullet Club, [in the hometown of] the original leader Prince Devitt.” On the message the Bullet Club hopes to send: “We [the Bullet Club] always had this message that we wanted to tell the people. To finally spread it to a larger fan-base… to spread our message of what pro wrestling should be, what we think it can be, to more people worldwide, that makes us happy. That [message] makes us want to travel more and give these live performances in places that we’ve never been before.”