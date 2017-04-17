The Rock Comments on Record Breaking “Furious” Opening, Brian Kendrick on Being Denied Entry to WWE HQ (Video), Hardys New Shirt

The Rock Comments on Record Breaking “Furious” Opening

As noted, The Rock’s new movie, The Fate of the Furious, has broken the biggest global opening in film history, as the movie brought in $532.5 million, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened with $529 million. Rock commented on the record breaking numbers with the following Instagram post:

The Hardys New WWE T-Shirt

Below is a photo of the newly released Hardy Boyz WWE t-shirt:

The first new Hardy shirt released by @WWEShop.. REBORN BY FATE INDULGE! https://t.co/pwosBXcLUg pic.twitter.com/oRA3DaVlYo — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 17, 2017

Brian Kendrick on Being Denied Entry to WWE HQ

As noted, a new Ride Along episode will air after Raw tonight on WWE Network, and below is a preview featuring Brian Kendrick recalling being denied entry to WWE headquarters: