The three CSR videos will be out over the next two days. The first being the WWE roster changes and possibility of both world titles moving to one show. Here’s an excerpt of some of what was said: Juice, did you like the lack of rules and explanation like they’ve done in the past with the draft? Juice Springsteen: Yeah, it was just like the Janela spring break cluster f***. Stuff was just happening. They coped it. Joey Janela started it. Virgil could have been on any brand I would have been excited. They randomly announced things on website. At end of the show they said Rusev is on the other show. Justin LaBar: Even as good as SmackDown has been, I would not be shocked since Brock Lesnar could be gone for a while that the WWE championship also goes to RAW and that leaves the United States title to have some prominence on SmackDown. I mean AJ Styles is the No. 1 contender for that title. For more on the debate, watch the video below: