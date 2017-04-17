Road Warrior Animal on Ascension Copying Road Warriors, Finn Balor Arrives For Raw Tonight (Photos), The Bellas Test Their History Smarts

The Bellas Test Their History Smarts Below is the latest “Bella Brains” video which features The Bella Twins testing their knowledge of American History: Road Warrior Animal on Ascension Copying Road Warriors As noted, Road Warrior Animal appeared at this year’s WrestleCon, and spoke with The Hannibal TV during the weekend events. In the video below, Animal talks WWE 205 Live, The Authors of Pain in NXT, and also had the following to say on The Ascension: “The Ascension needs to quit trying to be the Road Warriors. They’re never going to be the Road Warriors.” Finn Balor Arrives For Raw Tonight As noted, Finn Balor is scheduled to be backstage at WWE Raw in Columbus tonight, where he will be evaluated following the concussion he suffered on Raw last week. Below are a couple of photos of Balor arriving in Columbus, courtesy of WZ reader Scott Douglas: Finn Balor arrives in Columbus for Tonight’s #wwe #raw! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:37am PDT