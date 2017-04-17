WATCH: Mauro Ranallo Takes Shot at WWE While Calling MMA Event

As noted, former WWE Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo returned to MMA commentary at the Rizin FF 5: Sakura MMA event in Yokohama, Japan over the weekend. Ranallo is not expected to return to WWE before his contract expires this August, but he did note on Twitter that he does plan to call pro wrestling again in the future.

During Jazzy Gabert’s entrance at the Rizin event, Ranallo took what appeared to be a shot at WWE when he said the following:

“Professional wrestler, and boy does it feel good to be able to use that term again, turned mixed martial artist, the Alpha Female Jazzy Gabert!”

As noted, the phrase “professional wrestler” is banned in WWE, as the company prefers the term “Sports Entertainer” to describe its talents. You can check out Ranallo’s comments in the video player below:

