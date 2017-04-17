Chris Benoit Accidentally Mentioned on “Ellen” Last Week

According to Screen Geek, last week’s episode of Ellen featuring the show host playing a game called “Coachella Band or Pro Wrestler.” In the game, Ellen had to pick if a given name was for a band or a pro wrestler, and a photo of “The Pegasus Kid” was shown. Ellen correctly guessed that “The Pegasus Kid” was the name of a pro wrestler, and for those unaware, Pegasus Kid was a masked character played by the late Chris Benoit.

Upcoming Kevin Owens Appearance

WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens will be signing autographs and posing for photos on Tuesday at the Cricket Wireless store at 5751 Preston Highway, in Louisville, KY from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Watch AJ Lee Play Witcher 3 Live Today

The official Twitter feed of the “Conan” show has announced AJ Lee will be gaming live at 3pm EST. You can watch the live stream below: