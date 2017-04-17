Christopher Daniels on Why WWE Won’t Hire Him, AJ Styles’ WWE Career So Far, Possibly Retiring in Ring of Honor, His Legacy and More

Ring of Honor World Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV and the following are some interview highlights. You can watch the entire interview in the video player below. Whether WWE would sign him: “I don’t think so man. Honestly, I’m sure the WWE’s not looking for 47-year old rookies and that’s fine with me. The timing of my career worked out where when I might have been interesting to them, were times that I was under contract with TNA or Ring of Honor and that’s fine with me. I’m happy to build up Ring of Honor as best I can.” On AJ Styles’ WWE career so far: “I don’t know if there’s a meteoric rise in WWE like him since Brock Lesnar or maybe Kurt Angle. Within a calendar year to debut and become the World Champion and defend it as long as he did before losing it to John Cena at the Royal Rumble this year is astonishing. But it’s well deserved. He worked so hard to get where he is today. He left TNA and took a chance on himself, went to New Japan and showed the world that he is elite of the elite and then came to WWE and proved it again.” Related: Christopher Daniels Comments On His Goals As Ring Of Honor World Champion, Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Payback Status On cementing his legacy in Ring of Honor: “They could have asked me to be commentator, they could have asked me to be the commissioner, but they gave me the opportunity that I could still perform at the top level. I came in here with Frankie Kazarian and we won the tag team championships twice and now I’m the World Champion so obviously I’m good enough to be here. Now the goal for me is to build a title reign with this Championship that is commensurate with the guys that came before me. Guys like Samoa Joe, guys like Tyler Black, Eddie Edwards and Adam Cole.” Retiring in a Ring of Honor ring: “I was very fortunate after I left TNA that Ring of Honor had a position here for me. The honest truth is that this is a destination for professional wrestlers from around the world and they could have easily said ‘we’ve got a full roster, we can’t really fit you in CD.’ But they opened their doors to me and Frankie Kazarian and for that I’m eternally grateful. Barring wacky nonsense, I’m going to end my career in a Ring of Honor ring. And that to me is fine. It’s poetic justice.”