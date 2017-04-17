WWE Loses Asian TV Clearance, Davey Boy Smith Jr on Working with WOS Wrestling and Jeff Jarrett, Jeff Hardy Has Mishap at WWE Live Event

WWE Loses Asian TV Clearance

FOX Philippines Tweeted the following, noting they were unable to reach a new agreement with WWE, and therefore the company has lost its TV clearance in the market:

Jeff Hardy Has Mishap at WWE Live Event

WWE has released the following video, Jeff Hardy showing why he is one of WWE’s most fearless daredevils by executing a Swanton Bomb off a truck onto Umaga at One Night Stand 2008:

In related news, several readers have sent in word that Jeff Hardy had a mishap at last night’s WWE live event in Cincinnati, as Hardy slipped and fell pretty hard on his face as he and Matt were celebrating their match win.

Davey Boy Smith Jr on Working with WOS Wrestling and Jeff Jarrett

In the following video, 2 time WWE tag team champion Davey Boy Smith Jr aka Harry Smith talks to “The HANNIBAL TV’s” David Penzer about New Japan, GNW, the World of Sports UK show, his father Davey Boy & Uncle Jim Neidhart not being in the WWE Hall of Fame & more: