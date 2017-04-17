WWE RAW Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE RAW Results April 17th, 2017

In-Ring Segment: Braun Strowman Strowman says he is proud to say that last week he broke Roman Reigns in half. He is proud to say that Reigns left in an ambulance. He is proud to say that Reigns has a separated shoulder and cracked ribs. He is also proud to say that Reigns will not be here tonight. Now that Reigns is out of the way, Strowman is going to tear through the locker room to show he is the monster among men! Kurt Angle's music hits and he joins Strowman in the ring. Angle says Strowman has caused enough damage. Strowman flipped over a fricking ambulance. Angle says he is going to give Reigns what he asked for- a match against Strowman at WWE Payback. Strowman is livid. Stowman says what about tonight? Angle tells Strowman he should take the night off. Strowman says Mick Foley tried to play these games and you see how far that got him. Strowman wants more competition or else! Angle says or else what? Strowman looks at Angle and storms out of the ring. Seth Rollins comes out on the apron to join Michael Cole, Booker T, and Corey Graves for commentary.