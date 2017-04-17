What Will Open Tonight’s WWE Raw?, Alexa Bliss On Returning to Her Home State for Raw (Videos), Roman Reigns Wrestling Tonight?

Roman Reigns Wrestling Tonight?

Local advertising for tonight’s WWE Raw at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio has Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins battling Samoa Joe in a double main event. This could be the dark match main event of the night, as it has not been announced by WWE for the televised show.

What Will Open WWE Raw Tonight?

In the following video, WWE announces Braun Strowman will kick off WWE Raw tonight in Columbus:

Alexa Bliss On Returning to Her Home State for Raw

Though The Wicked Witch of WWE is thrilled that Monday Night Raw will take place in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio, she is completely focused on acquainting the Raw Women’s division with the “Five Feet of Fury”: