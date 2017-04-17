Matt Hardy Continues to Tease “Broken” vs “Mattitude” As noted, Jeff Hardy took a dive onto his face during last night’s WWE live event in Cincinnati when him and brother Matt were celebrating their win. Matt commented on the slip with the following: I can’t take the NEFARIOUS Nero anywhere.. This appears to be @ShawnMichaels-like MONKEYSHINE.. https://t.co/uTCznSDbCK — I WILL NOT DIE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 17, 2017 In related news, Matt Hardy’s Twitter description has been switching from “#BROKEN” to “#Version1”. For a while last night his Twitter description was changed to “Mattitude,” but it has since been changed back to #BROKEN. Watch Reigns Spear Strowman Through a Table While Roman Reigns did not wrestle at the WWE live events over the weekend, he did brawl with Braun Strowman and put him through a table each night. You can check out his spear to Strowman during last night’s event in the video below: After 3 nights of Table Spear on Braun, I’m sure this will happen on RAW tonight.#WWECincinnati #wwe #wrestling pic.twitter.com/SoHO6IRtCh — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 17, 2017