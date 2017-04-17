Watch Reigns Spear Strowman Through a Table (Video), Matt Hardy Teases “Broken” vs “Mattitude”, Matt Comments on Jeff Botch

Matt Hardy Continues to Tease “Broken” vs “Mattitude”

As noted, Jeff Hardy took a dive onto his face during last night’s WWE live event in Cincinnati when him and brother Matt were celebrating their win. Matt commented on the slip with the following:

In related news, Matt Hardy’s Twitter description has been switching from “#BROKEN” to “#Version1”. For a while last night his Twitter description was changed to “Mattitude,” but it has since been changed back to #BROKEN.

Watch Reigns Spear Strowman Through a Table

While Roman Reigns did not wrestle at the WWE live events over the weekend, he did brawl with Braun Strowman and put him through a table each night. You can check out his spear to Strowman during last night’s event in the video below:

