Booker T Comments On JBL / Mauro Ranallo Situation, Shelton Benjamin Returning To Action This Weekend

Heated Conversations Title Match Wrestling released a new clip of Booker T's 'Heated Conversations' podcast, where Booker comments on the situation with Mauro Ranallo and JBL in WWE. Booker T talks about the bullying allegations, JBL being a heel commentator, and more. Booker says he doesn't think "bullying" is a term that should apply to this situation, and says it's more of a 'rule' for kids in school, and not a situation where two grown men have an issue with each other. Booker, who noted that he's never been bullied in his career, also talks about how he might have handled a situation like this, and comments on Justin Roberts' new book bringing up the allegations, saying Roberts and others might be better served dealing with the issue by dealing with JBL himself. You can listen to the clip in the above player, and read a transcribed excerpt of some of Booker's comments below: This is the way I look at this, I'm going to be straight up as far as this 'bullying' term. Let's take that bullying term and put it back in preschool, and our junior high schools and our high schools. When you get out of high school, I think the bullying rule stops. You know what I mean? I think the bullying rule pretty much goes away when you are a grown man, and you are able to take up for yourself and throw hands. Go and talk to someone and say 'I don't feel like I'm being treated right with this commentator here. Maybe you need to move me somewhere else and put me on another show' otherwise it could have problems or ramifications. I don't think the bullying rule should fall under grown men having an issue with each other. Shelton Benjamin Thanks to Shin-Blade for the following: This Friday in Queens, NY, former WWE Star Shelton Benjamin will make his long awaited return to the ring for Brii Combination Wrestling. Details are on the poster below.