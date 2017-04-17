Kurt Angle Announces New WWE Payback Match, Updates Roman Reigns’ Status, Which RAW Star Can Beat Brock Lesnar?

WWE Payback

Kurt Angle announced Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman at WWE Payback. Strowman started the show bragging about putting Reigns on the shelf, but Angle came out and said he was giving Reigns the match at Payback, then gave Strowman the night off. Braun said these are the same games Mick Foley played, and warned him to stop and give him more competition.

Earlier tonight, it was also announced that Seth Rollins versus Samoa Joe will also take place at WWE Payback on April 30th in San Jose, California.

Conquer The Beast

WWE.com issued a new poll asking fans which WWE RAW will be able to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The choices are as follows:

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns

Dean Ambrose

Finn Bálor

Goldberg

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Other

No one! The Beast Incarnate isn’t losing another match.

Currently, Braun Strowman is leading with 28% of the vote, followed by Roman Reigns and Finn Balor.