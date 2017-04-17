Shelton Benjamin Clears Up Rumors About His WWE Status, The 2017 WWE Superstars For Hope Fundraising Details

Shelton Benjamin
Shelton Benjamin posted the following Tweet, responding to rumors that he was signed to a WWE contract:
WWE did air videos for his pending return on Smackdown last summer, but Benjamin did not sign a contract yet and was sidelined due to not passing his physical. It was later revealed he had a torn rotator cuff that needed surgery; Benjamin was recently cleared to return to the ring last month.
WWE Superstars For Hope
WWE posted the following video for the Superstars For Hope fundraising campaign that will end this Friday:
