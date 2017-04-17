Natalya Reveals Eating Disorder, How Wrestling Cured Her, Discusses Bret Hart’s Cancer

WWE Superstar Natalya is the special guest on a brand new episode of Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring. In an intimate discussion about her legendary career, Natalya reveals how she had once had an eating disorder and how wrestling helped to cure her, how Total Divas has taught her how to be vulnerable, as well as speaks on her uncle Brett Hart’s cancer, and what it’s like being a member of the Hart family, in this exclusive interview.
You can watch the full interview below or download the audio here; highlights from Natalya’s interview are below:
Natalya reveals her eating disorder:
How Wrestling helped Natalya recover:
Natalya learning how to be vulnerable through Total Divas:
Natalya on her uncle Bret Hart going through cancer:
Natalya on being a part of the Hart family:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?