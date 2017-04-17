Title Shot On The Line In Six Pack Challenge On WWE Smackdown Live, Matches Taped For WWE Main Event, Dule Hill At RAW (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature a six-pack challenge match, with the winner receiving a future title shot.

Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal will compete in the match, and the winner will challenge the winner of the ‘House of Horrors’ match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt.

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:

Titus O’Neil versus Curtis Axel

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese versus Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

Sleight

The following video features Sleight star Dule Hill hanging out backstage at WWE RAW tonight: