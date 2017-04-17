WWE Payback Theme Revealed, Braun Strowman Meets His Match, Chris Jericho vs Samoa Joe Highlights (Videos)

WWE Payback

WWE confirmed the official theme song for the WWE Payback pay-per-view is “Born for Greatness” by Papa Roach. The track is included on the band’s upcoming album Crooked Teeth, which will be available in stores on May 19th.

WWE RAW

The following video features Braun Strowman meeting his match in Big Show after Strowman went on a tear and attacked the RAW roster. Big Show got involved and told Strowman to pick on someone his own size; the two will meet later tonight on RAW.

Jericho vs Joe

The following video features highlights from tonight’s match between Samoa Joe and Chris Jericho: