New #1 Contender To The WWE RAW Women’s Championship Confirmed, NXT Hypes This Week’s Steel Cage Match

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic)

WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss is the new number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship after winning a Fatal 4 Way on RAW tonight.

Bliss beat Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Mickie James; she will face Bayley for the title at WWE Payback in San Jose, California on April 30th. Bliss picked up the win after Nia hit Sasha with a fireman’s carry powerslam, but Bliss dropkicked her out of the ring and stole the pin.

NXT

The following video previews this week’s NXT, which is highlighted by a Steel Cage Match between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young of SAnitY:

