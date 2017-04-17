New #1 Contender To The WWE RAW Women’s Championship Confirmed, NXT Hypes This Week’s Steel Cage Match

WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss is the new number one contender to the RAW Women’s Championship after winning a Fatal 4 Way on RAW tonight.

Bliss beat Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Mickie James; she will face Bayley for the title at WWE Payback in San Jose, California on April 30th. Bliss picked up the win after Nia hit Sasha with a fireman’s carry powerslam, but Bliss dropkicked her out of the ring and stole the pin.

NXT

The following video previews this week’s NXT, which is highlighted by a Steel Cage Match between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young of SAnitY: