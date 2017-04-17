Finn Balor Works Match On WWE RAW, The Revival Comment On Their ‘Reprieve’ From RAW

Finn Balor

Despite reports last week that he suffered a concussion on WWE RAW, Finn Balor returned to the ring tonight in a match against Curt Hawkins.

Balor did not work live events this weekend but was cleared to return today, as he answered the challenge laid out by Hawkins, beating him in quick fashion.

The Revival

Following the news today that Dash Wilder will be sidelined until this summer with a broken jaw, The Revival posted the following comments on Twitter:

