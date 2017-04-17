Big Show & Braun Strowman Collapse The Ring On RAW (Video), Perkins vs Aries On 205 Live, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

WWE RAW

The following video features the closing moments from tonight’s WWE RAW main event, where Big Show versus Braun Strowman ended in a no contest after the ring collapsed due to a superplex spot:

205 Live

WWE confirmed Austin Aries versus TJ Perkins will take place on this week’s episode of 205 Live. The match came about after Perkins’ actions towards Aries the past two weeks on WWE RAW.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 4/17

Pop Or Tap?

This week’s episode of RAW saw Chris Jericho versus Samoa Joe, Finn Balor in action, Big Show versus Braun Strowman and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below: