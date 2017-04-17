Austin Aries Comments On Neville / Perkins, Alexa Bliss Comments On RAW Win, Preview For Smackdown’s Six Pack Challenge

Austin Aries
WWE.com posted the following exclusive with Austin Aries commenting on the new relationship between Cruiserweight Champion Neville and TJ Perkins. Aries will face off with Perkins on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE 205 Live:
WWE RAW
The following video features Alexa Bliss commenting on her big win on RAW where she became #1 contender to Bayley’s RAW Women’s Championship:
WWE Smackdown Live
The following video is a preview of the previously announced six-pack challenge that will take place on this week’s WWE Smackdown Live. The winner of the match will receive a future title shot against the winner of the Randy Orton versus Bray Wyatt match at WWE Payback.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?