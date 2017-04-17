Austin Aries Comments On Neville / Perkins, Alexa Bliss Comments On RAW Win, Preview For Smackdown’s Six Pack Challenge

Austin Aries

WWE.com posted the following exclusive with Austin Aries commenting on the new relationship between Cruiserweight Champion Neville and TJ Perkins. Aries will face off with Perkins on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE 205 Live:



Related: Big Show & Braun Strowman Collapse The Ring On RAW (Video), Perkins vs Aries On 205 Live, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

WWE RAW

The following video features Alexa Bliss commenting on her big win on RAW where she became #1 contender to Bayley’s RAW Women’s Championship:

EXCLUSIVE: “I always said that I was going to take over the Women’s division, and I proved that here tonight!” – @AlexaBliss_WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/2WqxiVlHkT — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video is a preview of the previously announced six-pack challenge that will take place on this week’s WWE Smackdown Live. The winner of the match will receive a future title shot against the winner of the Randy Orton versus Bray Wyatt match at WWE Payback.