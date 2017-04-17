Post-Raw Videos of Ring Implosion, Big Show Helped to the Back, Referee Gets Medical Attention, Braun Strowman Comments

WWE has released two fallout videos from the end of Raw tonight, which featured the ring imploding when Braun Strowman superplexed Big Show.

The first video features an angry Big Show making his way to his feet following Raw, and being helped to the back while the crowd chanted “Thank you Big Show”.

The second video features referee John Cone receiving medical attention after he was thrown out of the ring following the ring collapse.

Braun Strowman also commented on the end of Raw tonight as seen in the Tweet below: