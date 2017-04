WWE Bowling Green Live Event Results (4/17): Randy Orton Defends in a Triple Threat Match, Shinsuke Nakamura, Six Pack Challenge Match

WWE Bowling Green Live Event Results

4/17/17

Bowling Green, KY

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

-Mojo Rawley & Breezango def. Jinder Mahal & The Ascension

-Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

-WWE United States champion Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn.

-Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler.

-Naomi defeated Natalya & Charlotte & Becky Lynch & Tamina & Carmella in a Six Pack Challenge.

-WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions The Usos defeated American Alpha.

-WWE champion Randy Orton defeated Baron Corbin & AJ Styles.

