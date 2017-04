Former WWE Superstar Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i has passed away at the age of 47.

No word has been officially released yet regarding the cause of his passing.

You can find some reactions from his Shane Helms and Rikishi regarding his passing below:

Heart wrenching phone calls are not the way to start a day. Tell your loved ones you love them. Let them know! — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 18, 2017

Crushed — JR RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) April 18, 2017

WrestleZone sends it’s condolences to the Anoa’i family and the friends of Matt.