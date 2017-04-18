News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live; 6 Pack Challenge Contender’s Match, “Face of America” Open, Aries vs Perkins and More

Tonight’s editions of WWE Smackdown and 205 Live will take place from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Smackdown will be headlined by a Six-Pack Challenge to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Champion Randy Orton. The match will feature Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley. WWE has also announced the first-ever “Face of America” Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens for tonight.

Tonight’s 205 Live will feature Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins in the main event.

WWE.com is hyping the following story line points for tonight.

-Six-Pack Challenge to determine No. 1 contender to WWE Championship

-Kevin Owens seeks to prove he is the “Face of America”

-How will the Superstar Shake-up affect Team Blue’s Women’s Division?

-Will SmackDown’s newest arrivals continue to impress?