Videos of Dave Bautista on Jimmy Kimmel, News on WWE Battleground Tickets, Jack Gallagher Does a Lot of Talking on “Ride Along” (Video)

Nick Paglino
wwe battleground

(Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

News on WWE Battleground Tickets

WWE has issued the following:

WWE Battleground 2017 tickets available this Saturday

The SmackDown LIVE-exclusive pay-per-view WWE Battleground 2017 comes to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, July 23, and you can get your tickets this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Tickets start at $25 and will be available at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

Now in its fifth year, WWE Battleground has turned into one of WWE’s most exciting events. Previous editions have featured such classic matchups as a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, Kane and Roman Reigns, as well as a WWE Championship Triple Threat between former Shield members Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. What will Team Blue have in store when this year’s event comes to the City of Brotherly Love?

Relive past WWE Battleground events now on the award-winning WWE Network, and don’t miss out when WWE Battleground debuts in Philadelphia this July.

Jack Gallagher Talks a Lot on “Ride Along”

In the following clip from last night’s new WWE “Ride Along” episode, Jack Gallagher does a lot of talking while Brian Kendrick does the driving:

Videos of Dave Bautista on Jimmy Kimmel

As noted, Dave Bautista and the cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” were on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and below are some video highlights:

