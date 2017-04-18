Matt ‘Rosey’ Anoa’i In His Own Words On His Family’s Legacy In Pro Wrestling and the Success of His Brother Roman Reigns

Following today’s tragic news of the passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i at the age of 47, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling had the chance to interview back Rosey in September 2015. Below are excerpts where he discusses The Samoan Dynasty and his brother Roman Reigns. The sheer amount of stars his family has produced: The fact my family has grown as big as it has is actually extraordinary in itself. To be honest with you, I really don’t think there is going to be another family that’s going to top the amount of professional wrestlers in WWE that’s associated or tied into the same last name. We’ve produced a lot of family members going into WWE. Moving forward with that, it’s not going to slow down. We’ve got young bucks on the rise as we speak and lookout because they will make it one day. It’s got absolutely nothing to do with the Anoa’i family name, the Fatu family name it’s got everything to do with for some reason we’ve got a killer drive for this business and whoever is on the way up that’s their goal. The overwhelming success of his brother Roman Reigns and did it surprise him how fast he has developed: I knew he was going to do something like that with whatever he did. I’m not trying to say anything that is stereotypical, that’s just his life. That’s just the way he’s been watching him grow up. It was going to happen regardless of whether it was in football or being the superstar at WalMart he’s just got “that” and it’s just the way it’s always been with him. It didn’t surprise me but the quickness of everything did because time does fly by and now that I look at it three or four years ago he was just getting into this business and now he’s sitting on top of the wrestling world. Advice he received from his father Sika when getting into the “family business”: He basically said exactly this: “Son, if you want it, go out and get it. Nobody is going to come knocking on your door to give it to you so get your ass out there and get it.” So I listened and I started down in New Orleans. I worked my way around the country. I went down to Puerto Rico and worked my way around there and all the way to actually signing a WWE contract in 96.