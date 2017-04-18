Ring of Honor TV Recap (4/17): Big Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, Chris Sabin vs. Caprice Coleman, More

“What happens in Vegas…results in a shot at the World Title.” A video package explains that eight wrestlers chosen at random will compete in a Wild Card 8-Man Tag-Team Match tonight, with the winners advancing to a 4 Corner Survival Match and the winner of that match going on to face World Champion Christopher Daniels. This leads into the Ring of Honor opening video package. Ian Riccaboni and Kevin Kelly check in on commentary as Caprice Coleman (with Kenny King) and Chris Sabin make their entrances. Chris Sabin Vs. Caprice Coleman (with Kenny King) Coleman does not shake Sabin’s hand. They lock up. Coleman backs Sabin into the corner. Coleman knees Sabin in the midsection before punching him in the face. Coleman briefly locks in a wrist-lock on Sabin. Coleman briefly switches to a headlock, before switching back to a wrist-lock. Sabin hits a spin-kick on Coleman. Coleman sends Sabin to the corner. Coleman runs towards Sabin, Sabin jumps over him. Sabin eventually hits an Enziguri on Coleman. Sabin hits a modified DDT on Coleman prior to pinning him for a two count. Coleman rolls out of the ring. Sabin goes to the ring apron. Sabin kicks Coleman. After a distraction from Kenny King, Coleman pokes Sabin in the eyes at ringside. Coleman hits a baseball slide on Sabin before rolling him back into the ring. Lio Rush comes to ringside and has a standoff with Kenny King. Coleman hits a springboard missile dropkick from the top rope on Sabin in the ring before pinning him for a two count as we head into a commercial break. Coleman sends Sabin towards the corner of the ring as we return from the commercial break. Coleman strikes the back of Sabin’s head. Coleman briefly locks in a waist-lock on Sabin. Sabin elbows Coleman in the face. Coleman hits three Northern Lights Suplexes on Sabin before pinning him for a two count. Sabin eventually regains control and elbows Coleman in the corner of the ring prior to ascending the the turnbuckle. Sabin hits a missile dropkick on Coleman. Sabin connects with a boot to the face of Coleman in the corner. Sabin hits the Falcon Arrow before pinning Coleman for a two count. Coleman fights out of a Fireman’s Carry and sends Sabin into the turnbuckles. Coleman hits a huricanranna on Sabin. Coleman hits a modified neckbreaker on Sabin prior to pinning him for a two count. Coleman goes to the top turnbuckle. Sabin runs towards Coleman, Coleman jumps over him. Sabin runs at Coleman, Coleman dumps him onto the ring apron. Sabin flips onto Kenny King at ringside. Sabin goes back on to the ring apron before driving his shoulder into Coleman and attempting a Sunset Flip, Coleman grabs the ropes before Kenny King briefly holds him in place. Lio Rush breaks that up. Sabin rolls Coleman up for the win. Winner: Chris Sabin A recap is shown of Bully Ray and The Briscoes winning the Six-Man Tag Team Titles from The Kingdom. Cheeseburger, Will Ferrara, and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) make their entrances. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) Vs. Cheeseburger & Will Ferrara Beretta and Ferrara start the match. Romero is tagged in right away. Cheeseburger is then tagged in. Cheeseburger hits a forearm on Romero, Romero hits a forearm of his own. Romero locks in a headlock, Cheeseburger backs him to the ropes. Cheeseburger no-sells a pair of shoulder blocks from Romero. Cheeseburger respond to a third shoulder block with a shoulder block of his own on Romero. Cheeseburger ducks a clothesline attempt from Beretta before kicking him in the midsection. Ferrara and Cheeseburger clothesline their opponents in opposite corners of the ring. Beretta and Romero regain control as we head into a commercial break. Romero sends Cheeseburger into the corner as we return from the commercial break before hitting a pair of clotheslines. Cheeseburger responds with a clothesline of his own on Romero. Beretta is tagged in, as is Ferrara. Ferrara clotheslines Beretta before elbowing Romero in the face. Ferrara sends Romero into Beretta in the corner. Ferrara slams Romero on the mat. Ferrara hits a jumping flat liner on Beretta before pinning him for a two count. Beretta hits an Insiguri on Ferrara. Ferrara dodges an attack attempt by Beretta as Beretta sends himself into the turnbuckle. Ferrara hits a suicide dive on to Beretta at ringside. Romero jumps on to the ring apron. Romero hits a knee strike on Ferrara. Back in the ring, Beretta drapes Ferrara over the top rope. Romero jumps to the top rope before dropkicking Ferrara. Beretta then hits a knee strike on Ferrara. Beretta pins Ferrara for a two count. Cheeseburger stops a double team attempt from Beretta and Romero. Cheeseburger hits the Shotei into a crucifix roll up by Ferrara. Beretta breaks a pin attempt. Cheeseburger punches Romero in the face. Cheeseburger connects with a forearm to Romero, sending him out of the ring. Cheeseburger launches himself over the top rope onto Romero. Beretta hits a forearm on Ferrara. Ferrara eventually is able to hit a German Suplex on Beretta. Ferrara goes for a Tornado DDT, Beretta stops it. Romero goes to the ring apron before kicking Cheeseburger. Romero and Beretta hit Strong Zero on Ferrara. Beretta pins Ferrara for the win. Winners: Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) Tension is teased between Will Ferrara and Cheeseburger after the match. A highlight video is shown of this year’s Top Prospect Tournament which will feature Josh Woods against John Skyler in the finals. Silas Young, Adam Page, Jay White, Jay Lethal, Colt Cabana, Lio Rush, Hanson and Bobby Fish make their entrances for the main event. Silas Young, Adam Page, Jay White & Jay Lethal Vs. Colt Cabana, Lio Rush, Hanson & Bobby Fish Cabana attempts to start the match with White. Rush turns Cabana around and pie faces him. Cabana goes to the apron and allows Rush to start the match. White locks in a waist lock on Rush. Rush reverses it into a waist lock of his own. White takes Rush down to the mat. White locks in a headlock on Rush before switching to a wrist lock. Rush eventually goes for an arm drag on White, White blocks the attempt. Rush ducks a clothesline attempt from White. White and Rush have a standoff after several quick counters. Young gets in the ring and claps before going back to the apron and demanding to be tagged in. Young is tagged in. Hanson makes a blind tag. Young chops Lethal to tag him in. Page, Lethal, Young and White start brawling as we head into a commercial break. Lethal backs Cabana into the corner as we return from the commercial break. Cabana hits a forearm on Lethal before splashing him. Cabana pins Lethal for a two count. Hanson tags himself back in. Hanson knees Lethal in the midsection. They exchange punches before Hanson hits a scoop slam on Lethal. Fish is tagged in. Fish hits a Senton into the ring on Lethal. Fish pins Lethal for a two count. Lethal connects with an uppercut on Fish. Fish kicks Lethal’s chest. Fish suplexes Lethal before pinning him for a two count. Lethal sends Fish to the ropes. Young knees Fish’s back. Page clotheslines Fish from the apron. Page tags himself in. Page drives Fish’s neck in the bottom rope. Page pins Fish for a two count. Young is tagged in. Young chops Fish before hitting a snapmare and a running dropkick. Page tags back in. Fish punches Page several times prior to kneeing him in the midsection. Page dropkicks Fish. Page pins Fish for a two count. Lethal tags himself in. Young then tags himself in. Young hits a suplex on Fish before pinning him for a two count. Page is tagged in. Page suplexes Fish. Young tags back in. Young slams Fish’s head on the top turnbuckle as we head into a commercial break. Young strikes Fish as we return from the commercial. Young sends Fish towards the ropes, Page holds them open to send Fish to ringside. Page hits a Shooting Star Press off the apron onto Fish. Page rolls Fish back into the ring. Young eventually hits a Fireman’s Carry on Fish. Young pins Fish for a two count. Page tags in. Young and Page send Fish into the corner. Page sends Young towards Fish, Fish gets his boot up. Fish kicks Page. Fish hits an Exploder Suplex on Page, sending Page into Young. Hanson is tagged in. Hanson takes Lethal and White off the apron. Hanson clotheslines Page in the corner before clotheslining Young in the opposite corner. Cabana puts Lethal in the corner with Young. Hanson clotheslines both of them. White ends up in the opposite corner with Page. Hanson continually clotheslines all four of them. Rush is tagged in. Hanson scoop slams Rush on to Page. Rush then scoop slams Hanson on to Page. Page’s partners break a pin attempt by Rush. Hanson and Fish send Young and White out of the ring. Lethal gets in the ring, Cabana kicks him. Fish drives Lethal into the corner. Cabana drives his hip into Lethal before Hanson clotheslines him as well. Rush hits a Tornado DDT on Lethal. Rush pins Lethal for a two count. Page, Cabana, White, Hanson, Young and Fish all start brawl at ringside. Rush ducks a clothesline attempt from Lethal before hitting a Senton on to everyone at ringside. Rush slides back into the ring. Rush blocks a cutter attempt by Lethal. Rush kicks Lethal in the face. Rush rolls through a Full Nelson Slam attempt by Young. Young hits a clothesline on Rush after hitting a modified backbreaker. Fish hits a Samoan Drop on Young. White eventually hits a Dragon Suplex on Fish. Hanson does a cart wheel before clotheslining White. Page flips into the ring and hits a Lariat on Hanson. Page connects with a forearm to Cabana, Cabana then elbows Page. Lethal inadvertently knocks Page off the apron before hitting the Lethal Combination on Cabana. Lethal goes to his corner to tag in Page, Page jumps off the apron and heads up the ramp. Kazarian comes out and starts attacking Page. They fight into the back. Rush rolls Lethal up for a two count. Rush kicks Lethal before powerbombing him. Rush goes to the top turnbuckle. Rush attempts the Dragon’s Call, Lethal gets his knees up. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Rush. Lethal pins Rush for the win. Winners: Silas Young, Jay White, Adam Page & Jay Lethal Jay Lethal, Silas Young and Jay White have their hands raised in the ring as this episode of Ring of Honor concludes.