Former Impact Wrestling Stars Reportedly Close to Signing with WWE

According to Sportskeeda, former Impact Wrestling stars and real life married couple Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have either signed or are very close to signing WWE deals. The report adds there has been discussion as to whether or not the duo would debut on Smackdown Live or NXT, and the decision appears to have been made. If the duo does debut on WWE Smackdown Live, it will likely be after the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV, as the card for that event is reportedly full. However, if the duo debuts on NXT, it could be as soon as the next TV tapings which take place this week. Maria left WWE back in 2011, after 7 years with the company, and has publicly stated on numerous occasions that she did not get along well with The Bella Twins. Maria has also accused the Twins of having “no real talent”, and getting ahead in WWE based on their real life relationships with John Cena and Daniel Bryan.