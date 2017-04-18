New John Cena Workout Clip, Preview for New WWE Network Content (Videos), WWE PC Coach to EVOLVE, More on Kyle O’Reilly’s Return

New John Cena Workout Clip
While John Cena has been off WWE TV working on projects outside of the company, he posted the following new workout clip:
Preview for New WWE Network Content
Below is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon – season 2 of The Edge and Christian Show, WWE Story Time, Bring It To The Table, Ride Along and WWE 24 specials on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Finn Balor and Bill Goldberg:
WWE PC Coach to EVOLVE, More on Kyle O’Reilly’s Return
WWN Live has issued the following:
