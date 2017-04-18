New John Cena Workout Clip, Preview for New WWE Network Content (Videos), WWE PC Coach to EVOLVE, More on Kyle O’Reilly’s Return

New John Cena Workout Clip While John Cena has been off WWE TV working on projects outside of the company, he posted the following new workout clip: Decided 250kg wasn’t a way to end. 260kg #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @WWE @WWEUniverse @Tapout pic.twitter.com/UwKbTWqRt4 — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 17, 2017 Preview for New WWE Network Content Below is a promo for new WWE Network content coming soon – season 2 of The Edge and Christian Show, WWE Story Time, Bring It To The Table, Ride Along and WWE 24 specials on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Finn Balor and Bill Goldberg: The award-winning @WWENetwork has EVERYTHING you need! You don’t want to miss out on this… pic.twitter.com/EkQFc5ndqb — WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2017 WWE PC Coach to EVOLVE, More on Kyle O’Reilly’s Return WWN Live has issued the following: EVOLVE returns to action this weekend with an epic doubleshot in New York City. We have the latest news on this weekend, a new Mini-Doc, major news for the EVOLVE debut events in the Midwest and the latest on FIP and SHINE. Let’s get to it…. April 18th: Tickets for EVOLVE 82 in Queens this Saturday and EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn this Sunday are available at TicketFly.com. Go to the WWNLive.com Events section for more building and show info. TICKET ALERT: As of this writing, there were only six reserved ringside seats left for EVOLVE 82. There are also just a few 2nd row reserved seats left for EVOLVE 83. Get them now before they sellout! April 18th: Kyle O’Reilly was a rising prospect when we last saw him in EVOLVE years ago. This weekend he will return as a main event star. O’Reilly has made it clear that he isn’t coming to collect a payday or rest on his laurels. April 18th: We are excited to announce that NXT Trainer Norman Smiley will be a special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on May 21st in Livonia, NY. Mr. Smiley will be there to scout participants, give advice and a lecture. The WWN Seminar/Tryout is designed to be a learning experience and opportunity. Any male or female wrestler, referee or manager who has completed a training course is eligible. Go here for all the information. April 18th: Norman Smiley will be available to the fans for pictures and autographs before the May 21st EVOLVE 85 event in Livonia, MI. This is a rare chance to meet “The Big Wiggle!” April 18th: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page in a major grudge match has been signed for the EVOLVE 84 debut in the Chicago area! It is unknown whether this will be a title match or not. We’ll have much more on this contest next week. April 18th: New WWN Champion Matt Riddle’s first act as Champion was to sign a title defense against Timothy Thatcher. Riddle and Thatcher have a lot of history, which included Thatcher retaining the EVOLVE Title in three separate matches against Riddle, although two of the matches had controversial endings. Riddle now looks to even the score with his own championship on the line this Saturday at EVOLVE 82 in Queens, NY.