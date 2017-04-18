Mick Foley Reveals How to Have a Nice Day, WWE Stars React to People Overeating, Perkins & Swann Talk Southpaw Regional Wrestling (Videos)

WWE Stars React to People Overeating

Below is another “Celebs React” video featuring Chris Jericho, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Charlotte Flair and Alicia Fox reacting to mukbang shows, which are online streams of people eating large quantities of food:

Perkins and Swann Talk “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”

Below is another clip from last night’s WWE “Ride Along”, featuring Rich Swann and TJ Perkins talking about the new WWE parody series “Southpaw Regional Wrestling”:

Mick Foley Reveals How to Have a Nice Day

Mick Foley grabs his old commissioner’s gavel to explain why you should get the “Best of the 2000s” on DVD, available April 25: