This final video from CSR on this delayed Easter weekend of publishing starts off with U.S. Championship: Juice Springsteen: If they have the women with Hell in a Cell main eventing pay-per-views, they can have this U.S. title main event SmackDown pay-per-views. The other titles on SmackDown Live are discussed and then the topic of Mauro Ranallo comes up: Juice Springsteen: You might as well be JBL [laughing]. Justin LaBar: Oh, please. Shut up. All I said, you can read it on upgruv.com, bullying and mental health is serious. I’m not trying to dismiss either of those. But we automatically assume, because WWE hasn’t said anything, that Mauro isn’t on TV because of mental health of bullying. He’s a really good combat sports announcer and good for pure wrestling like New Japan, but maybe he’s not good in the script soap operate that is WWE, have we ever thought of that? His legions of fans, cult following has made up their mind. To hear the full conversation and debates, check out the video below: