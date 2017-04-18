Matches Advertised for WWE European Tour
The following matches are being advertised for WWE live events on the European tour kicking off in early May:
May 3rd in Rome at Palalottomatica:
-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
May 6th at Plaza Toros Valencia in Valencia:
-AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton
May 13th at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands:
-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
360° Backstage Video of WWE Live Event
Want to sit in the makeup chair with Nikki Bella, hang with Dolph Ziggler, or watch The Ascension do a photo shoot backstage? WWE has released the following video featuring Renee Young taking you backstage at a WWE event in 360°. To experience in 360°, click and drag to change the angle. On mobile? Move your phone to navigate the scene. This video requires the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, IE or the YouTube app. No headset required to view this video in 360°:
WWE Raw Top 10 Video
Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video:
