Matches Advertised for WWE European Tour

The following matches are being advertised for WWE live events on the European tour kicking off in early May:

May 3rd in Rome at Palalottomatica:

-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

-Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

-The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

-Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

-Alexa Bliss vs. Emma vs. Mickie James vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley

-Appearances by Austin Aries, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, Goldust, R-Truth and more

May 6th at Plaza Toros Valencia in Valencia:

-AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton

-Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

-American Alpha vs. The Shining Stars vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

-Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi

-Appearances by Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and more

May 13th at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands:

-Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

-Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

-Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

-The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

-Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys

-Alexa Bliss vs. Emma vs. Mickie James vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley

-Aleister Black vs. Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

-Appearances by Goldust, R-Truth and more

