EB: It was funny, while I was at WrestleMania everyone knew that Mick Foley was no longer going to be RAW General Manager. The speculation was that Kurt Angle and myself were the two likely candidates. I was there for the WWE Hall of Fame so everybody assumed. I must have signed 3,000 autographs that weekend and about 1,500 of those 3,000 asked me if I was going to be the RAW General Manager. When I told them, "No," they winked at me and said, "Ok, we'll see you Monday night!" (Laughs) If anybody would have gauged me in a conversation I firmly believe that Kurt was the best choice. I'll tell you why, in that role I lasted way longer than I thought I would. To be honest I didn't think I'd last six months or a year. I thought it would be a very short term position for me. The fact I lasted two or three or four year, I don't even remember, was a shock to me. The thing that makes that General Manager role so hard for someone like me or Mick or even Teddy Long, as great as he was, is that you can only go so long as a figure that can't physically back it up that you run out of creative rope. All of a sudden you feel yourself doing things that were kind of the same as you did three months ago. You may spin it a little, the stories are a little different with maybe different people but you're creative tools as an authority figure are very, very limited. The thing about Kurt is that he is believable as a General Manager. He's smart. He has credibility. He's entertaining as hell and everybody in the world knows he can back it up.

