Following the tragic news of the death of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i, the brother of Roman Reigns and son of Sika, below are some social comments from pro wrestling personalities remembering the former WWE Tag Team Champion: Very sorry to hear of the passing of a kind, gentle and talented man. My heartfelt condolences to the Anoa’i family. RIP Matt (Rosey) Anoa’i pic.twitter.com/ndB9M1NVDD — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 18, 2017 Godspeed, Matt Anoa’i. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 18, 2017 My deepest condolences to the Anoai Family, Me an my family pray for God to strengthen you.. RIP Matt. — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) April 18, 2017 2 friends…2 good brothers. My deepest condolences to the entire Anoa’i family. I loved these guys. pic.twitter.com/59xTvrtBwB — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 18, 2017 Very sorry to hear of the passing of Matt Anoa’i, Rosey.A lovely man .My condolences to all of his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 18, 2017 So sad to hear about the passing of Rosey. A great performer and person. #RIP https://t.co/yzgxqN9LOk pic.twitter.com/WB0LPPZvF3 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 18, 2017 RIP.Matt Anoa’i. My deepest condolences goes out to your family.