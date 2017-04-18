How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Raw Featuring Brawn Strowman vs Big Show?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring Big Show vs Braun Strowman in the main event, averaged 3.346 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 3.429 million viewership average for night one of the WWE Superstar Shakeup.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.405 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.469 million viewers

-The final hour drew 3.165 million viewers

WWE Raw this week ranked #3 on cable for the night in viewership, behind behind the NBA Playoff games on TNT – Indiana vs. Cleveland and Memphis vs. San Antonio.