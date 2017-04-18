Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV rating, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 134,000 interactions with 32,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 206,000 Twitter interactions with 36,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 261,000 Facebook interactions with 175,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 328,000 interactions with 202,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Dolph Ziggler Talks Tonight’s 6 Pack Challenge Match

The Showoff explains why he’s ready to face five other Superstars in a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship: Injured WWE Star Has Stitches Removed

Injured WWE star Kofi Kingston noted on Instagram that he had his stitches removed following ankle surgery: