AJ Lee On What Scares Her, What Makes Her Happy, Advice for Young Women (Videos), Eva Marie Street Fighter Pics, 205 Live News

News on 205 Live Tonight In addition to Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will see the storyline between Rich Swann, Noam Dar and Alicia Fox continue, as WWE.com has posted the following: After weeks of receiving gifts from a secret admirer that her boyfriend Noam Dar hijacked as his own, Alicia Fox was skeptical of Rich Swann’s claim that the presents were actually from him. When Swann was confronted by The Scottish Supernova about the claim, Swann seemingly laid out a master plan to expose Dar’s ruse to his leading lady. A box was delivered to Alicia Fox on WWE 205 Live that Dar quickly asserted was from him. As Swann left the ring and Fox opened the package, she was doused with baby powder — a classic practical joke that left Dar horrified. Embarrassed by what transpired on WWE 205 Live, Alicia Fox has been subjected to ridicule by her fellow Superstars. With that in mind, can Noam Dar maintain his own innocence and redirect Fox’s rage toward Rich Swann, or is the honeymoon over for the Cruiserweight division’s power couple? Eva Marie Street Fighter Pics Eva Marie has posted the following photos on social media, featuring her modeling as the video game character Laura Matsuda at the ELEAGUE Street Fighter V Invitational event this week in Atlanta: I came to play #LauraMatsuda in full effect today @eleaguetv @tbsnetwork #StreetFighterV pic.twitter.com/vSGbiHP049 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) April 18, 2017 Come through #LauraMatsuda

@StreetFighter pic.twitter.com/SgmVIKwwnZ — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) April 17, 2017 AJ Lee On What Scares Her, What Makes Her Happy, Advice to Young Women As former WWE star AJ Lee continues to promote her new book, the following videos have been released featuring the former WWE Divas Champ offering advice to young women, discussing what scares her and what makes her irrationally happy: