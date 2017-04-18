Unlikely WWE Star Expected to Become #1 Contender on Smackdown Live Tonight *Possible Spoiler*

According to SportsKeeda, sources are reporting that Jinder Mahal, who was only recently drafted to WWE Smackdown Live, is booked to win the Six-Pack Challenge on tonight’s show.

The other contenders for the match which will decide the No. 1 Contender for the WWE World Title held currently by Randy Orton include Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley.

Below is backstage footage of Ziggler talking about tonight’s big match, and be sure to join us for Smackdown Live coverage tonight at 8pm EST: